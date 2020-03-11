Author and gender identity educator Alex Meyers will stop in Cody to promote his new book.
He will be presenting and answering questions at the Cody Library, 3-5 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found on Alex Meyers’ website, alexmyerswriting.com.
Meyers is already underway for his seven-stop Wyoming book tour to promote his newest novel, “Continental Divide,” a coming of age story exploring gender and masculinity in the American West. Partly based on his own experiences of living and working in Cody in 1997, two years after coming out as transgender, “Continental Divide” is about a transgender Harvard student getting cut off by his family and his adventure into the West.
Meyers previously wrote “Revolutionary,” a book about the first U.S. female soldier Deborah Sampson Gannett. The New York Times described it as “a remarkable novel” in its review.
