With all of the adjustments schools have had to make to hold some form of graduation, the one planned for Meeteetse’s seniors is unique in its relative normalcy.
Superintendent Shane Ogden announced Tuesday night in his weekly video address to the community that graduation would proceed as scheduled – 1 p.m. May 30 at the football field.
If the weather cooperates the outdoor ceremony will have much of the normal pomp and circumstance, Ogden said, with families allowed to attend as well as, if space allows, members of the public.
He said the district received permission from local and state officials.
“We will have to follow CDC guidelines,” he said.
Valedictorian Bryce Salzman and salutatorian Amanda Cooley are thrilled to speak as representatives of the nine-student graduating class.
“I’m going to thank everyone who has had a huge part in all of my successes – my parents, the staff at Meeteetse Schools, my coaches, my classmates and the rest of my family,” Salzman said. “I want to give my class some words of inspiration and talk about my time in Meeteetse.”
Cooley is also excited to thank all those who have helped her along the way and to find the silver lining in a tough end to their senior year.
“I am also going to talk about the positive things that have happened in the past year,” she said. “My senior year may not have ended the way I want, but as a class we shouldn’t let the bad outweigh all the amazing things we have accomplished this year.”
Spots will first be reserved for families of graduates, with groups spaced 6 feet apart. After that members of the public may fill the remaining spaces.
Everyone will be given and is encouraged to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer stations will be set up at every entrance.
The event will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel and possibly its Facebook page as well for those who can’t attend or are sick.
“We’re not allowing handshaking, high fives and hugs, and we’re keeping 6 feet of distance,” he said.
If the weather is bad, Ogden said the school has permission to move the ceremony in the gymnasium, but that would come with more restrictions.
In the gym, the ceremony would be limited to graduates and 10 people per family, all having to wear masks and have temperatures taken. The ceremony would also be abridged.
Ogden said he hoped an inside ceremony wouldn’t be necessary.
