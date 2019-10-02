Park County Sheriff Scott Steward recently announced the promotion of a detention deputy as well as the hiring of a new detention deputy.
Deputy Mike Warner was recently promoted to sergeant and will serve as a first line supervisor in the Park County Detention Center. Warner replaces Sgt. Lisa Cooke who resigned her position in detention to take a road patrol assignment.
Warner is a 41-year veteran with Wyoming National Guard having attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He served two tours in Iraq where he supervised the transport of detainees, so he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new duties.
Originally from Sturgis, S.D., Warner considers himself a lifelong resident of Cody. He and his wife currently live in Cody. They have five children.
Deputy David Yarian was hired to take Sgt. Cooke’s position in detention. Originally from Dossier City, La., Yarian was from a military family and therefore has lived all over the world. He spent seven years as a machine gunner for the United States Marine Corps.
Before coming to Cody, David also spent over 20 years with the Colorado Department of Corrections in the Canyon City, Colo., complex.
He attended Metropolitan State University of Denver where he studied computer science. Yarian has a grown daughter and he currently resides in Cody with his wife.
