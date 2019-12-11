The Park County courthouse hosted its annual holiday lunch on Tuesday, highlighted by a cranberry sauce cooking contest.
Lori Yates, an executive secretary in the county attorney’s office, took home the $25 gift certificate prize for her fruit-infused sauce that beat out six other competitors.
The Park County commissioners were the judges of the contest.
Entries ranged from traditional cranberry sauce offerings to more experimental dishes such as lime. Each dish was given a number as to eliminate any risk of bias from the judges.
“No. 3 would be very good with tequila,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel remarked.
Yates said she made her winning dish with whole cranberries, orange juice and crushed pineapples to make a raspberry-like blend.
Each year the county hosts a cooking contest with the luncheon. In 2018 the theme was salsa.
Yates said she has never entered the contest before in her 15 years as an employee. After being sick for the past year and losing 70 pounds, she was, “trying to get back in the holiday spirit.”
The event was paid for from the proceeds of soda machines located in county buildings. Any other uncovered expenses will be paid by local elected officials.
