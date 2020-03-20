Pastor Kay Wittman was missing seeing her Trinity Luthern congregation March 16 after canceling services the day before due to the growing threat of coronavirus.
“I was talking to a parishioner and I said, ‘I just want to see everybody,’” she recalled.
She thought of having everyone drive into the church parking lot to listen, but they don’t have the sound equipment for that.
Then she asked about a drive in theater – turns out Powell has one of the few remaining in the U.S.
So Sunday she’s holding the church’s first service at 10:30 a.m. at the American Dream Drive In. People will be able to drive up, remain in their vehicles, and hear the service.
Wittman reached out to the owner after her Monday revelation and by Tuesday it was all set up for a service held with two large speakers blasting a 30-minute message.
“It’s going to be very low tech and we cleared it with the health department,” she said. “It’s daytime so can’t use the screens, but we’ll have a sound system with big loud speakers. Down the road we might figure out more tech.
“Right now people want to be together, pray together, sing, together, hear a good word.”
She’s looking at it become a regular weekly service. The first service even includes local musician Drew Murray. And the first message is timely.
It’s based on the story in the Bible when Jesus healed someone born blind. At end of the service, Jesus is questioned by others who say, “we’re not blind.”
“We assume we’re not blind, but this pandemic is going to show us all the places we are blind,” Wittman said. “We’re not going to come out of this the same, and God can work with this. God is at work with us through this time – ultimately the goal is to grow greater love.”
