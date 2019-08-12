A recent Yellowstone National Park 4-acre fire was ignited by a concessions employee who dropped a lit cigarette on the ground. After an Aug. 6 court appearance the man has received a jail term.
Curtis J. Faustich, a seasonal worker, confessed that while sitting at a picnic table near the Park’s North Entrance, his action started the fire on July 26. The blaze broke out on grass and sage that evening between the gate and the Gardner River.
Faustich was charged with “discarding a lighted material in a hazardous manner.”
After Faustich pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center at Mammoth Hot Springs, he was sentenced to three months in jail, a $5,000 restitution fine, two years of unsupervised probation and a two-year ban from the Park.
Law enforcement officers also issued a thank you to people who called the Park’s tip line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.