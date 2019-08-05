Sixteen people have been named to the committee that will help select the next University of Wyoming president.
The panel members announced Wednesday by US Board of Trustees Chairman David True include UW trustees, faculty, staff and students as well as former Gov. Matt Mead.
The search committee will be charged with forwarding about 12 qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees.
Former Trustees President John MacPherson, of Saratoga, will chair the committee.
The trustees intend to hire a consulting firm and a search recruiter to assist in the search.
Acting President Neil Theobald is not restricted from applying for the long-term position previously held by Laurie Nichols, whose contract was not renewed.
