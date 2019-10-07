Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a plan to study invasive species in Wyoming by appointing two teams to a committee and to keep the state in the forefront of the issue.
Last week, Gordon created a dual-track initiative relying on a Policy Team and a Technical Team to focus on terrestrial invasive species within the state.
The first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10 in Casper and the committee’s marching orders are to report back to Gordon with recommendations by spring of 2020.
Although much attention has been spent on invasive species in Wyoming’s waters, such as zebra and quagga mussels, this study is about land-based invasive species.
“Wyoming is faced with threats from multiple invasive species, both on land and in our waters,” Gordon said. “I have specifically asked these groups to address terrestrial plants.”
Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman expanded on the possible dangers from unchecked invasive species on rangelands, forests and on agricultural land.
“Terrestrial invasive plants threaten wildlife by impacting habitat and can reduce forage production for livestock,” Pearlman said.
“They can also change fire behavior, increase erosion and change the nutrients cycles and properties of soil.”
Acknowledging the threats and studying data in this manner can help the state develop efficient policies to combat the invasive species, Pearlman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.