Hunting season in Wyoming has already opened in some areas for some game animals, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Division wishes to offer up some common sense safety considerations if you plan to hunt this season.
Whether you are just spending an afternoon hunting pheasants close to home or embarking on a week-long elk hunt in the back country, there are some common preparation tips every hunter should keep in mind.
• Always tell someone where you are going and for how long.
• Be prepared for the worst. No matter what you are hunting, having basic survival items with you could mean the difference between life and death.
• Watch the weather forecast. There is no point in getting caught off guard and putting yourself and others in danger.
• Have yourself and your hunting-camping equipment in good working order. This means getting yourself in physical shape, and having all your hunting equipment, including your vehicle, ready to work and perform.
• Read and know the hunting regulations and laws. These regulations and laws can change from year to year, so being knowledgeable of these and other hunting requirements may save you from getting in trouble. If you have questions, please contact G&F prior to going afield.
• Have your firearm or bow sighted in, and be proficient at making good, clean shots.
If you are a first time Wyoming hunter or planning to hunt in a new area, do some homework before you go. Hunt Planner has information for all the hunt areas in the state, including interactive maps, walk-in areas, hunter management areas, current season dates and local game warden and biologist contact information.
BLM and Forest Service maps, Google Earth and onX Maps are all good sources of information for learning the terrain and habitats, where the private and public lands are located and figuring out the road and trail systems.
If you plan to hunt on private land, seek landowner permission as early as you can; before you purchase a license is recommended.
G&F encourages all hunters heading out this upcoming season to use common sense, make a list of everything you will need from start to finish and put it in your pack so it’s ready to go when you head out to the field. Be safe out there and enjoy your 2019 Wyoming hunting experiences.
For more information, visit wgfd.wyo.gov/hunting.
