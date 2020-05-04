Since the City of Cody began reducing the number of deer living in town four years ago, 201 deer have been harvested.
The Cody Police Department manages the program. Using bait, police lure town-dwelling deer to areas considered safe for shooting.
Over time, the program has become more efficient. In 2017, it took police 12 outings over about a month to harvest 50 deer. That first year is the only one so far to exceed the 50-head permit. One deer unknowingly shot wasn’t found dead until after police had reached the 50 maximum kills.
This year in five outings, from Jan. 9-22, police shot 50 mule deer – 10 bucks and 40 does.
“All 50 were sampled for chronic wasting disease, and all returned negative,” Chuck Baker, police chief, said.
To obtain the Wyoming Game and Fish’s special urban deer harvesting license issued to government entities, the CPD must ensure all untainted meat is intended for human consumption. The CPD keeps a list of people interested in processing the harvested deer.
Baker said this year 48 deer were donated to citizens for consumption.
“Two deer were deemed unfit for consumption and disposed of pursuant to the permit conditions,” he said.
Of the $5,050 approved for the 2020 operation, $4,886 was spent. All but $200 was for police overtime pay.
Each year since 2017, the Cody City Council has authorized police to reduce urban deer by 50 head. The goal is to reduce deer-related incidents such as deer hit by vehicles, nuisance calls and reports of sick or maimed deer, and incident calls have declined.
After the first three years of culling, the G&F annual December urban deer count dropped from 258 deer in city limits in 2016 to 180 in 2019.
