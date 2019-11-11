The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet in Powell, Nov. 18-19, as part of its regularly scheduled meetings around the state.
The commission is also hosting an open house for the public in the Heart Mountain Hall, 5:30-7 p.m., Nov. 19.
During the open house, youths will be eligible for lifetime bird, small game and fishing licenses. Local businesses are donating the items and they will be raffled off to young people in attendance.
The event is sponsored by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Wyoming Wildlife Federation and the Yellowstone Chapter of Muley Fanatics.
Those groups are supplying refreshments and will provide the chance to win Wyoming wildlife conservation license plates.
Cody regional wildlife supervisor Dan Smith said each lifetime license is valued at $681.50 and includes a lifetime conservation stamp.
The Nov. 18 commission work session begins at 1 p.m. and the agenda includes discussion of Teton County operations, Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp issues, and reaction to the Governor’s Advisory Committee Recommendation for Migration Corridors.
Public input is not sought for these topics, nor will decisions be made.
The next day, at a session beginning at 9:30 a.m., department officials, including director Brian Nesvik, will brief commission members on various Game and Fish agency matters.
Wide-ranging presentations by department officials will include updates on wildlife, chronic wasting disease, aquatic invasive species, an update on the future new Cody regional office, the mule deer initiative and more.
