Gov. Mark Gordon’s Migration Corridor Advisory Group has forwarded a series of recommendations to his office to help establish a plan that would aid wildlife in the state.
Gordon’s assignment was for the members to come back with suggestions on how to keep long-in-use corridors safeguarded for such animals as antelope, deer and elk while balancing the desires of energy developers and private land owners.
The committee met six times and sought to provide alternative ideas that would not impede energy growth, the wildlife, interfere with ranches and satisfying conservation organizations.
Baggs, Platte Valley and Sublette migration corridors are probably the best known in Wyoming.
With diverse, competing interests backing their opinions, representatives started the meeting with different points of view.
“The group did use consensus and did not agree with everything full-heartedly,” said Renny MacKay, who is Gordon’s senior policy advisor.
