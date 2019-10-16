A Powell man who led authorities on an 87-mile car chase reaching speeds of more than 130 mph has been served 40 days of jail time.
Kenneth Campbell, 46, will also have to pay $1,105 in fines for his actions and serve 1.5 years of unsupervised probation, as mandated by Park County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters.
Campbell pled guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless endangering. Charges for speeding and reckless driving were dismissed per his plea agreement.
He is still in custody after being booked Sept. 9.
Authorities first made contact with Campbell while he was traveling 68 mph on Sheridan Avenue early in the morning, April 27.
Campbell traveled from Cody along US 14A – veering into the westbound lane multiple times and reaching 130 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. He caused multiple vehicles to swerve out of his way to avoid being hit and nearly hit a sheriff’s parked truck with a deputy inside. At this point more deputies, Powell Police officers, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Montana law enforcement officers were called in.
After traveling 80 mph through Ralston he eventually turned onto WYO 294.
Once reaching WYO 120 North he then turned left and made his way to WYO 296.
The chase did not conclude until more than an hour later – when law enforcement officials declined to follow him down Dead Indian Pass. Campbell turned himself into authorities at the Park County Law Enforcement Center later that day after he said he had slept at the Painter Outpost.
“It turned into a game of cat and mouse for me and I was having some fun,” Campbell allegedly told Cody Police Officer Patrick Geraghty after turning himself in.
Campbell admitted to being intoxicated during the event, but there are no records that he was ever given a blood-alcohol test.
After being arrested, Campbell served 20 days in jail. He was credited for those days in his sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.