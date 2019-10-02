Livingston School principal Mike Wood is turning an incident last week into a teachable moment.
Wood fainted Friday from the fumes from the glue tape while duct taped to the wall as part of an award to students who achieved Summer Reading goals. It’s not a new activity Wood’s predecessor was pictured taped to the wall during a 2008 celebration.
Wood said he’s now 100 percent, but frustrated with himself.
“I taught our kids a foolish activity,” he said. “So, we are now attempting to flip it around to help them understand the dangers and to also research things – activities before engaging in them.”
Fourth- and fifth-grade parents were told of the incident after it occurred.
“From a more logical perspective, I should have researched the reality of duct taping someone to the wall,” Wood said. “My son researched my situation and found numerous examples of this happening to other people. We were careful with the tightness of the tape for breathing purposes. We were careful regarding a few other factors.
“We should have considered the ventilation factor in the room and added a fan to push the fumes from the glue-tape out the door.”
(0) comments
