City reserves are adequate and financial statements are kept according to government accounting practices.
James Seckman shared that assessment at a recent Cody City Council meeting when he reviewed his findings after auditing the city’s fiscal year 2018-2019 financial statements.
The certified public accountant from Powell gave a “clean opinion,” saying financial statements comply with Government Auditing Standards and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Furthermore, the financial statements fairly present the city’s financial position regarding governmental activities, the business-type activities (utilities), each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City of Cody as of June 30, Seckman said.
Addressing cash reserves, he said, “All are adequate.”
At the end of the fiscal year, the city should have enough cash reserves to cover 6-12 months of general operations expenses. Funded largely with tax monies, the general fund pays for administrative services, police, parks, facilities, recreation and streets.
The auditor said Cody’s general fund reserve is sufficient to cover 11.28 months of services.
Seckman said when it comes to the city’s four utility accounts, which are funded through user fees, reserves in those funds are based on the age of infrastructure.
He said Cody’s water fund has more than a 17-month reserve and wastewater has enough savings to pay for 26.46 months of service.
While Seckman said the electric fund would ideally have a six-month reserve, the actual 4.92 month savings was a “significant increase.”
Solid waste reserves are enough to pay for 15.84 months of garbage and recycling services if needed.
“You want enough to replace sanitation trucks,” he said.
Utilities are operated much like a business in which the city charges user fees to cover expenses and does not supplement those accounts with outside resources. One exception is the city’s $9.5 million sewer lagoon expansion and upgrade project now in its final construction phase. Its funding is supplemented with state resources such as low interest loans.
“You have fantastic staff here,” Seckman said in concluding his presentation. Directing his comment to the city finance officer, he added, “Leslie (Brumage) is in the top 2-3 in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.