A winter storm warning is in place for the region 6 a.m. Wednesday-6 a.m. Thursday with 4-8 inches of snow expected.
The National Weather Service in Riverton announced the warning Tuesday morning.
The service said areas around Cody and Ten Sleep, to the Big Trails could see higher amounts of snow and the mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow.
North winds are expected to be gusting as high as 30-35 mph.
“Travel could be very difficult with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility,” the report reads. “The hazardous conditions could also impact the morning or evening commutes. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
In preparation for the upcoming winter storm and colder weather, National Weather Service and Wyoming Department of Transportation are encouraging people to build a vehicle winter safety kit and know where to get the latest weather forecasts and road conditions.
“When you travel Wyoming, you can drive long distances without services, so travelers need to be ready to wait out a storm if they become stranded,” said Riverton NWS warning coordination meterologist Tim Troutman. “Having a winter safety kit packed in your vehicle is a must.”
A vehicle winter safety kit should include nonperishable food, water, essential medications, blankets, flashlights and a first aid kit. Troutman said travelers should always dress for winter weather when driving and charge cell phones before departing.
“We have heard too many stories of people wearing shorts and sandals when driving across Wyoming,” he said. “Those won’t do you much good if you become stranded or are in an accident.”
Even with a winter safety kit packed in the vehicle, Troutman said travelers should be prepared to alter or cancel travel plans if hazardous driving conditions are expected.
Check the latest weather forecast at weather.gov/riverton or call the Riverton NWS office at (800-211-1448 to get the latest forecasts.
Troutman said NWS offices serving Wyoming also maintain an active social media presence.
“We routinely use Facebook and Twitter to share important forecast and current weather and road conditions,” he said.
Travelers are also encouraged to check the latest WYDOT road and travel information by calling 511 or by going online to wyoroad.info. The WYDOT smart phone app provides pre-trip and travel information. The app can be used to view the large WYDOT network of web cameras, a color-coded system that shows pavement conditions and traffic hazards, and it can provide traveler location information to friends and family. The app is available for both Android and Apple phones.
“Drivers need to keep their hands on the wheel, phone down and eyes on the road,” said WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton. “The Wyoming 511 pre-trip app will give you road conditions and traffic incidents for the route you are traveling, improving traveler safety.”
Beers said motorists share responsibility of protection of life and property.
“Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, drive at appropriate speeds to maintain vehicle control, always wear your seat belt, and stay well back from operating snow plows,” he said.
Troutman and Beers said their agencies routinely coordinate winter weather impacts and messaging in an effort to provide a consistent message.
“When we share the same message, it usually increases traveler confidence in what conditions to expect,” Beers said. “We want everyone to make the best possible decision when choosing where and when to travel.”
Protect plants and trees
University of Wyoming Extension horticulture experts say homeowners can counter the expected arctic cold front’s snow and single-digit temperatures with a one-two punch of their own.
Knock snow from still-leafed-out trees and bushes and water vegetation.
“People should worry especially if their deciduous trees have not yet dropped their leaves,” said Karen Panter, extension horticulture specialist. “Heavy snow can break limbs and topple already-weak trees. Knock snow off as much as possible.”
Forecasts Tuesday morning called for blowing snow and Friday morning temperatures down to 14 for Newcastle, 12 in Riverton, 10 in Casper and Cheyenne and Evanston, and 6 for Laramie. Temperatures are supposed to moderate starting the weekend.
Panter also advised wrapping trunks of newly planted trees up to 3 feet or more to defend against the cold.
People should also make sure lawns and other perennials are watered and moist before Thursday, she said.
Water is a great insulator and it changes temperature very slowly, she said.
“Dry soil isn’t and doesn’t and can actually heave and separate, damaging root systems,” said Panter. “The best way to help plants through the winter is to make sure the soil is moist. People seem to think watering will keep plants from going into dormancy, which isn’t true at all. Dormancy is a complicated combination of lower temperatures, lower levels of sunshine, shorter days, etc.”
Extension state Master Gardener coordinator Chris Hilgert echoed Panter’s advice.
“It is a good idea to make sure to water your landscape plants – trees, shrubs, lawns and perennials – going into winter,” Hilgert said. “Once the weather turns cold, we don’t know how long it will be before we get a chance to water them again. Fall watering is the best thing we can do to help them through our long winters.”
Panter added watering lines at her house will be blown out after temperatures rebound.
