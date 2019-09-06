Rapper Kanye West has purchased Monster Lake Ranch south of Cody, according to multiple media reports including Forbes and TMZ.
The 4,500-acre ranch with additional leased state land was recently up for auction for $14 million but it isn't known how much West purchased the ranch for.
No record of sale was available from Park County officials on Friday.
Numerous people have posted on social media that West and wife Kim Kardashian have spotted around town, and people have mentioned the two visiting various Cody schools such as Sunset School and Cody Middle School.
Recently a video was posted on West's Facebook account reportedly of him and others riding ATVs down a two-track on land that resembles that of Monster Lake. There's haze from smoke visible in the air.
In a September interview for Vogue Arabia, West asked Kardashian where she saw herself in 10 years. She replied, “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles – and becoming a lawyer.”
West recorded his 2018 album "Ye" in Jackson, where he also hosted a listening party for the record.
Monster Lake Ranch boasts eight lodging units two freshwater lakes, a restaurant and event and meeting facilities. Last summer an outdoor area was even used as a concert venue for a fundraiser for nonprofit Downrange Warriors.
