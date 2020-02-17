In an area with as many natural resources and as much wild beauty as Park County has, people generally see the importance of having local decision makers at least advocating for the fate of their lands.
Over the coming weeks, the Park County commissioners will take steps to empower that direction by organizing a voluntary steering committee that will to set up a Natural Resources Management Plan for federal and state lands in the county. The committee will address everything from oil and gas use to grazing and public recreation.
The NRMP will serve as a road map for how local constituents would like to see their resources being used. The committee will work with Ecosystem Resource Group of Bozeman, Mont., to develop the plan.
“It’s important to get that local input,” said Joy Hill, planning and zoning director for Park County.
Hill said the committee would ideally have a representative from each region in the area.
Although the committee could not write laws, the NRMP can have an impact on law-making. Under federal law, agencies such as the BLM have to consider an NRMP before enacting resource management plans.
“By law, they have to take a look at that,” Joe Tilden, Park County commissioner chairman, said.
Hill said at her previous employment working with Big Horn County, representatives in that jurisdiction did not feel like their comments were taken into consideration when it came to development of the BLM’s Big Horn Basin resource management plan in 2015.
“We have to have policy in place to have a seat at the table,” Hill said.
Tilden did not feel as jaded when it came to that process and said he and former commissioner chairman Loren Grosskopf had extensive engagement on the RMP.
“We most certainly had a seat at the table,” Tilden said.
But he said there still is improvement to be made as far as improving “county clout” at the negotiating table. Tilden felt the BLM did not take socioeconomic demographics into consideration or make progress toward addressing “Land With Wilderness” designations.
Although LWCs have been severely weakened under President Donald Trump’s administration, they still exist within the agency’s database.
LWCs are inventoried lands that possess enough size, less human development and outstanding opportunities for visitor use and recreation. These lands are prevalent in Park County and many neighboring counties. BLM considers these designations before managing and transferring land back to local counties for certain uses.
“The BLM’s (land) inventory has not worked,” Tilden said.
Tilden and Grosskopf have criticized the designations and find that they are too generalized and not reflective of the actual natural attributes that make up the lands.
Applications to participate on the NRMP committee are due by March 2. It will have its first meeting April 21 at Cody Library.
The project will be fully funded with a $50,000 grant from the Wyoming Legislature.
In late 2019, the Park County commissioners decided to devote $49,836 to the NRMP project, while delaying updating the county’s land use plan with a 3-1 vote. That plan hasn’t been updated since 1998 but would have come with a $100,000 price the county would’ve had to fully shoulder.
Land use plans drive county regulations in regard to zoning private land. The plan can have serious implications to businesses, subdivision projects and existing residences.
“When our land use plan is more than 20 years old, is our developmental regulations really guiding where we are at?” Hill questioned.
Only two businesses bid on the land use plan, with ERG submitting the lower $88,938 price. Request for formal proposal on both the land use plan and NRMP was advertised at nearly the same time.
“The fact we only had two bids (on the land use plan) was very surprising,” Hill said.
The commissioners in support of delaying the land use plan cited concern the project wouldn’t get the attention it needs and also wanted to wait on statistics that will be garnered from the 2020 U.S. Census, which could significantly impact the document. Hill concurred with that reasoning.
“Data is what drives the message of these plans,” she said.
In his dissenting vote against delaying the land use plan, Tilden cited concern that bid prices will increase into the future and the county may not have the budget to support that undertaking.
The steering committee application and other information on the board is available at parkcounty.us/planningandzoning/NRMP.html. The application can be submitted to Park County commissioners c/o Susan Kohn, 1002 Sheridan Ave., Cody, WY 82414. Call the planning and zoning office at 307-527-8510 with any questions.
