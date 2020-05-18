Teachers and their students had no idea when they said goodbye on Friday afternoon, March 13, they had just finished their last day of in-person class for the school year.
Two days later the Cody School Board, on recommendation from the governor and state superintendent, shuttered school buildings.
Immediately, teachers set to work creating alternative lessons online and preparing packets for students to take home. While some districts were on spring break or evaluating the situation, many Cody teachers already had lessons set by that next week.
Still, they miss having their rooms filled with students. Here are thoughts from a few of them.
Tammy Elder, kindergarten, Livingston School
What has it been like to adjust from in-person to virtual teaching?
It has been an adjustment for sure. In the beginning we realized virtual teaching for kindergarten was going to be a challenge.
Kindergarteners don’t have the attention span for platforms such as ZOOM and Google classrooms and they certainly haven’t acquired the skill of working independently. At Livingston we decided to use Facebook Live. Although this certainly hasn’t been ideal, it has worked for us. We try to make the lessons short, engaging and enjoyable. The downfall to this has been the ability for the students to easily engage with us. I think the hardest part has come to rest on the parents as they have to help these littles with the logging on and completing the assignments while still continuing with regular day-to-day activities.
What do you miss most about normal teaching?
Beyond a doubt, it is the kids. I miss the daily interaction, the laughs and now, as the year is ending, the many opportunities for fun and memorable activities.
I am heartbroken this year’s kindergarten classes will miss out on our end-of-the-year rodeo. When I started teaching in Cody 15 years ago, I started this tradition and I am going to miss it.
Do you see any silver linings in this?
We stress too much over the teaching part of school. I want to start next year with a new mindset, we need to bring the fun back to education, if these kiddos are able to learn and grow with virtual teaching, they can have fun and learn in the classroom too. Hopefully we can see that it isn’t all about testing and scores. I hope to remember, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”
Erik Wood, third grade, Eastside School
What has it been like to adjust from in-person to virtual teaching?
It was definitely a struggle at the beginning to get third grade students online. It took at least a week to help the students get familiar with the new online programs, learn how to do video chats, and set up a schedule that worked with families. Once that was all in place, students have been doing very well.
When I talk with teachers in other districts in Wyoming, and my friends teaching in Colorado, we are definitely ahead of the game in Cody. We were so fortunate to be able to have the technology in our district to make this happen, and admin staff have been very supportive in making sure we could implement it.
What do you miss most about normal teaching?
It still isn’t close to normal, though. Kids really need human interaction that isn’t over the computer, and I miss working side by side with students without glitching out because of a bad connection.
Do you see any silver linings in this?
The silver lining is that Park 6 is doing the best we can to still reach out and work with students and parents have been very supportive during this time.
Jessica Hill, fifth grade, Sunset School
What has it been like to adjust from in-person to virtual teaching?
It has been an adjustment for sure. Our Cody kids are so amazing though. They have adapted and continued to work through all of this. This is something they have never done before but they have definitely risen to the occasion. I am so proud of them. I look forward to our Zoom meetings just to see them and hear their voices. Yay for this technology.
What do you miss most about normal teaching?
I miss seeing the kids in person. I miss their smiles, their questions and the everyday laughter. They are “my kids” and I feel sad not seeing them daily. I love the teacher-student relationships that are built in the classroom.
Do you see any silver linings in this?
There are silver linings in this situation. We have taught kids to adapt and to persevere in different ways when things change. Cody kids are pretty amazing and I think this has made them even more so. Students have brought out their positive attitudes even when things have been tough. I appreciate them and their families more than they know. I know this has been hard but families have made this virtual teaching possible. Thank you.
(Responses from middle and high school teachers will run in Thursday’s Enterprise.)
