Park County Search and Rescue has had a relatively quiet summer and fall to date, but that doesn’t mean the organization hasn’t been staying busy.
This year SAR sponsored and organized two locally held trainings. In May, a Swift Water Rescue Technician course took place on the Shoshone River and in September, the group initiated a five-day Mountain Rescue Workshop focused on rope training.
The rope course was taught by Richard Delaney, founder of Rope Lab of Australia. Delaney, a 27-year ropes expert, spends significant time testing and breaking gear as an accredited Vertical Rescue instructor and assessor. He is a past board member and technical director of the Australian Rope Access Association, and a volunteer and Vertical Rescue Team Leader with the New South Wales State Emergency Service.
A rope can be tied, twisted and turned in a thousand different ways, but Delaney’s course focused on the physics of ropes as to how they can be most effectively managed and manipulated.
“Teach us the correct hardware to use the most efficient pieces of gear to grab,” said Bill Brown, a Park County SAR rope team leader who recruited Delaney to come. “The forces so that you’re still safe, given that you’re using lighter hardware.”
The class took advantage of the remote, high-alpine terrain the Crandall area of the Beartooth Mountains presents for setting up belets through jagged rock faces and across gurgling Crandall Creek. The purpose of the lab was developing practical skills in rope rigging that can be harnessed in rescue missions.
Kyle McClure, a Big Horn County SAR member, said they spent time during the workshop hauling heavy and light weights through different belet lines.
“They all have their benefits and their drawbacks,” McClure said.
In one exercise, a person was sent across the river strictly via highline ropes, an operation known as a cross-haul. Another exercise had the group sending a litter, with SAR members inside, across a highline stretched over the river – an operation known as a reeve.
Ropes are commonly used in search and rescue missions for securing body carriers and to reach victims in the safest manner possible. They serve as a critically sensitive element to rescue missions as they can degrade in strength over time, but without any change to their physical appearance.
It was an opportunity for ropes technicians from Park County and around the state to add new knots and strategy to their emergency repertoire, skills that Kurt Nelson, Big Horn SAR captain, finds takes repetition to keep, as it is a “perishable” knowledge.
“If they don’t tie knots they just forget them,” Nelson said. “If we’re going to stay proficient we have to train.”
As much of a resource as they can be, ropes can also be a detriment if not used properly.
“As soon as you introduce a rope to the water it’s an entanglement hazard,” local SAR water team leader Jason Burckhardt said. “If that rope were to say, get wedged in that river sub-strait, you could have a potential drowning hazard.”
Nelson said training courses like these and advances in technology have allowed mountain rescue efforts to become lighter and more efficient in recent years. For instance, certain 8 millimeter wide rope can now be just as strong as an 11 millimeter rope.
“We have to walk 15 miles just to get where we start climbing at, all that stuff is important to us,” McClure said.
SAR will use ropes in mountaineering expeditions in order to reach victims and sometimes bring them down via rock faces.
There were 13 total people enrolled in the ropes class and six from Park County, with participants from Big Horn, Fremont and Teton counties also on-hand. The K-Bar-Z Guest Ranch hosted the workshop.
The Swift Water training taught by Black Fox Rescue, Inc. took place on a few different waterways throughout the county and provided a broad spectrum of water rescue knowledge.
“Our water calls could take us into a large variety of places,” Burckhardt said.
KC Bess, a Teton County SAR member, taught the class that incorporated elements from the classroom, swimming and ropework.
“Great teacher and very thorough and very safe,” Brown said.
Near the Hayden Arch bridge that stretches across the Shoshone River, the 11 Park County SAR staffers present jumped in the water and worked on a variety of rescue techniques, including building rope anchors and swimming despite rain and sleet falling overhead.
“We did a fair amount more swimming in this course than I anticipated,” Burckhardt said. “Swimming rescues … are some of the most dangerous, anytime you put yourself in harm’s way to try and save someone.”
SAR utilizes dry suits for operations like these that travel into some of the most dangerous rescue territory that can be found.
“Water, you don’t get a break,” Brown said. “It doesn’t stop so you have to learn to use your environment to your advantage and make things work for you.”
They also went into the Elk Fork, a tributary of the Shoshone, for scenario training such as flood rescue.
With rivers, high mountains and wide open spaces dotting the local landscape, these trainings are still just a small slice of the pie that SAR staff must be prepared for.
“The disciplines are so different for what we face in Wyoming, it’s scary,” said Ken Blackburn, Big Horn County Sheriff.
The ropes class cost $9,900 to run while the water course was $4,990.
Park County typically hosts training workshops annually and SAR staff practice in their own time on a weekly basis.
“We’re always doing something,” Brown said.
