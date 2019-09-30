A historic local ranger station will serve center stage for a worldwide broadcast on Wednesday.
Great Outdoors Live, a production of Wyoming PBS and the Prince William Network, will be airing from the Wapiti Ranger Station at 11 a.m. Since the Shoshone National Forest is America’s first, the ranger station is also the first and oldest of its kind, built in 1903.
“It’s to educate this next generation on the public lands in this country,” said Richard Shahan of the Prince William Network. “Hence, why we’re at the first protected area, the first ranger station that oversaw it in the country.”
Great Outdoors Live will provide a free interactive 40-minute webcast with scientists and National Forest Staff, streamed online on Facebook Live at “FS Nature Live” and also on YouTube. Students and viewers will be able to pose questions to hosts about what they are seeing presented and can receive answers in real time.
“It’s going to take kids from around the country on an electronic field trip that for many of them they could never see,” Shahan said.
The electronic field trip Shahan is directing will teach about local ecosystems, the importance of public lands and their history, natural resource careers, indigenous peoples, and balancing wildlife and human needs. Since it will be a live show there is a certain amount of unknown and surprise that could take place based on what nature presents.
“A grizzly bear could make an appearance and we know that they come in that area at that time of year,” Shahan said.
Before settlers came to the land, Native Americans had inhabited what is now Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding region for thousands of years. When the first white explorers started coming to the area they were taken aback by the beauty of Yellowstone, prompting President Ulysses S. Grant to designate it as America’s first national park in 1872.
“We’re just coming to Yellowstone because it’s so well known for that success of the time,” Shahan said. “I could come out there every day and look at a vista. Watching for mama bear to come out.”
The park served as an impetus for many national parks and forests nationwide, known by many as “America’s best idea.”
Wyoming PBS will provide production for the show and has been planning the technical aspects since summer, an interesting challenge due to the lack of cell and power service. Kyle Nicholoff, a production services manager, said Wyoming PBS purchased the production truck it will use on Great Outdoors about 15 years ago, for the specific purpose of orchestrating remote field trips like this.
To get a sneak preview at what the show will look like, there is already a 32-minute pre-taped video, “Great Outdoors LIVE: Yours to Explore,” online at greatoutdoorslive.org/. The live broadcast can be viewed there as well. Both productions are intended for grades 4-8.
“They learn a little about the great outdoors and public lands and then they formulate their questions ahead of time,” Shahan said. “The live one is where we do some demonstration.”
Shahan has previously directed wildlife shows like “Grasslands Live,” from the northern plateaus of Colorado and the largest bat migration in the world near Austin, Texas. In November, he will direct a “Smoky Bear Live” in New Mexico.
“There seems to be a lack of knowledge of the public spaces that are available in this country,” Shahan said. “We always do these things in very remote areas.”
It’s Shahan’s goal that when children sit down to the dinner table after watching on Wednesday, public spaces are not only on their minds, but that it also ignites dialogue with their parents on the topic.
The program is supported by a $75,000 distance learning grant from the Forest Service and a partnership between the Prince William Network, USDA Forest Service,Wyoming PBS, Yellowstone National Park, National Environmental Education Foundation, National Forest Foundation, National Park Trust, Yellowstone Forever, Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center and several other partners.
For more information on public lands visit discovertheforest.org.
