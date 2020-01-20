In 1910 the Cody Enterprise held a contest for people to guess the population of Cody and Park County, with the winner earning a free subscription.
The correct answer was 1,132. Results for 2020 could likely see close to a 10-fold increase – the estimate for 2017 was 9,885 residents in town.
In March census takers will be going around to perform the work needed to determine the population for 2020.
Every 10 years since 1790, the federal census has provided a snapshot of the American public. The census records can be an invaluable tool in genealogical research, noted Park County archivist Robyn Cutter, who often uses census records for her research.
The government uses local people in each area to do much of the groundwork and people interested will have a chance to learn more and apply 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Cody Library.
The Census Bureau is hiring for the 2020 Census for the positions of recruiting assistants, field supervisors and enumerators-census takers. Pay rates range from $17 to $18.50 per hour in Park County depending upon the position.
Census personnel will be on hand to answer questions concerning the importance of the Census effort, the impact it has on Federal and State funding for Park County, the role of the various jobs available and how to apply for employment.
An accurate count is important, as the census above all else effects political district lines and how they might be redrawn to account for fluctuations in population.
For that matter Cutter, who has also done work with the Census Bureau, advises county residents who winter in warmer states still should take the census as a Cody resident if he or she lives most of the year in the area.
This is also the first year that the census has ever been offered to do online or on a smart phone. Cutter also expects the libraries will be extra busy in the coming months for people who don’t have internet to come in and fill out the census online.
