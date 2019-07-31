The popular Cody Regional Health Foundation Barn Dance will be returning to the Pitchfork Ranch this Saturday.
The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and runs until 9. It will feature food, live music and fundraising for a worthy cause.
Proceeds from this year’s dance will go toward the purchase of a 3D mammography machine for early breast cancer detection.
Support for the event was high in previous years, with the 500 available tickets being sold out well before the event.
“All of our previous years were sold out,” said Foundation and Patient Experience Director Annalea Avery. “We’re pretty close to that again this year.”
The barn dance takes place almost every other year, with the first in 2014 and another in 2016. This year, live music will be provided by Calvin and the Coal Cars. Dinner begins at 4 p.m.
I’m excited,” Avery said. “It’s at a historic ranch and it’s absolutely beautiful out there. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Tickets are still available through Friday. Prices are $15 for individual tickets and $55 for a pack of four. They can be purchased at codyregionalhealth.org/cody-regional-health-foundation, through the Facebook event page or by calling the Foundation at (307) 527-7501.
