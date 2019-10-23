Park County Search and Rescue recently received a sizeable donation of high-angle climbing rescue gear from Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate.
Owners Harold and Mark Musser bought the equipment at auction from Cody Labs.
The equipment includes ropes, helmets, harnesses, climbing accessories and portable flood lights.
SAR’s Lance Mathess said the equipment will enhance SAR’s ability to respond to emergency calls requiring high-angle rope response.
“Our thanks to the Musser Bros. for thinking of us and enhancing the safety of our residents and visitors alike,” he said.
