The word “cowboy” can be used in the traditional sense, within the context of ranching and rodeo, but also can be applied to a wide range of pursuits. Cody resident Jerry Lanchbury exemplifies both uses, as a man who has fulfilled many duties in his life but all with a head of steel and wit to match.
Recently, it was announced Lanchbury, 88, will be inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. Of this year’s five Park County inductees he is the only one still living.
“Quite blessed,” Lanchbury said.
He is possibly best known for his time in rodeo as the “cowboy preacher,” providing poems, sermons and bible study to fans and athletes before Cody Nite Rodeo evenings in the 1990s, with Ivan Rumsey and Jim Ivory. He also performed funeral services for former rodeo performers.
“I knew them, about all of them,” he said. “I knew them all personally so I would become what they would call the cowboy preacher.”
It was only one small step removed from his days spent competing in rodeo while growing up and as a young adult.
Lanchbury helped organize what was likely one of Wyoming’s first high school rodeos in 1949, right here in Cody.
“At that time you never really heard of any high school rodeo,” Lanchbury said.
In order to pull it off, Lanchbury said he and Merle Fales had to capture wild horses from the Oregon Basin to supply the show.
“We put on a full-fledged rodeo really,” Lanchbury said. “Seven or eight of them would run right at me and they’d buck like sons of guns. Bucked everybody off of them.”
He followed this up with a short professional rodeo career of his own, travelling with rodeo greats like Pro Rodeo Hall of famer Enoch Walker, 1960 Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion and National Finals Rodeo average winner. Lanchbury started his pro career riding bulls and finished with bareback horses.
“They used to say to me, ‘you used to ride bulls?” And I’d say, not very far,” Lanchbury said with a chuckle.
A cowboy through and through, Lanchbury, wearing a plaid shirt with prominent buckle around his waist, remembers a time in Nite Rodeo when there were so few bareback riders that he and a few others would change hats and compete under different names to keep the event going.
“We might ride two or three horses in a night,” he said.
Wild west roots
Lanchbury’s father homesteaded in 1911 near Heart Mountain and his grandfather was hired by the Bell stage and freight line to run the Eagle’s Nest Stage Station, which served as a restover for freighters, cowboys and settlers.
Most of Lanchbury’s life has been spent around horses. Some of his earliest memories come from collecting logs that his horses would drag away by wagon, near the ranch off the Belfry Highway. That would heat their house for the rest of the week.
At the age of 15, Lanchbury herded 60-70 horses for his uncle Samuel Lanchbury, underneath the watchful eye of Heart Mountain. He remembers that spring of 1945 being a particularly moist one.
“It rained 30 days straight,” he said.
Although his day job was performing maintenance on heavy equipment for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, it was his after-work activity – making horseshoes – that truly found his fancy.
Lanchbury made horseshoes for 54 years but that came to an end in 2015 when a horse trampled him, crushing 11 ribs, bruising his lungs and heart.
“I said, ‘well I’ve had a lot of broken hearts but never a bruised one,’” Lanchbury said.
It was not the first time he ended up on the wrong side of an equine – he was bucked off a horse when he was 16 years old and suffering a compound fracture to his skull along with severe blood clotting in his brain. After being flown to Denver by Glenn Nielsen, he was told by a doctor he should have been paralyzed on one half of his body.
“I’m blessed really and give the glory to God all the way,” he said. “The lord has just watched over me.”
Guiding faith
Lanchbury did not come to God until the age of 45-years old when particularly moved by a sermon from Billy Graham. He credits his spirituality for his quality of life and many blessings he has received along the trail.
“That changed my life,” he said.
With inspiration from his late wife Barbara, he started delivering “cowboy ministry” at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center and “jail ministry” to inmates at the Park County Detention Center.
Later in life he was accompanied by his companion of 17 years, Helen Gleim, to the Long Term Care Center for these services, which he still performs every Sunday. Gleim passed away in August at the age of 101.
A cowboy’s spirit
never dies
Lanchbury said he knew two of the other local cowboys being inducted into the hall of fame – Art Bales and Dick Curtis. Bales was a longtime lower South Fork rancher, while Curtis helped run Cody Nite rodeo and was a talented horseshoer.
“I knew them both very, very well,” Lanchbury said.
Lanchbury still takes care of his horses on his ranch off the Belfry Highway and near the Cottonwood Creek and then returns to a home in Cody at night.
“He’s a trip, one of the last,” his daughter Samantha Lanchbury said.
Lanchbury and the 46 other inductees will be honored Sept. 21-22 in Casper. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program will begin at 11. Tickets, $30 per person, are available through the Casper Events Center box office at (800) 442-2256 or online at caspereventscenter.com/events. For more information on the Cowboy Hall of Fame visit wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Nominations for the Class of 2020 are available on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.