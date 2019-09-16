(AP) The Wyoming governor has offered his advice, concerns and expectations to a university as it begins the search for its new president.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon sent a letter Thursday urging the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees to be transparent during the search process.
Gordon says the university should not hire a familiar face, but should conduct a comprehensive search.
Trustee chairman Dave True says Gordon wasn’t criticizing, but encouraged them to have an already-established open approach.
The board announced six months ago that they would not renew former university President Laurie Nichols’ contract that expired in June.
Officials say Interim President Neil Theobald is the fifth person to occupy the position in the past six years.
It is hoped that a new president will be selected by July 1, 2020.
The uDub board has long been a sneaky and shady lil' outfit, but there is some new sheriffs in town. What I find odd is that some of these new board members were running their mouths that things were going to be "open" "fair" and "direct and honest"...hmm, these new top guns have gone silent, too. Must be something about standing for something until you join a committee
