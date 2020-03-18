The Cody School District is working to assist its students during the time off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tuesday the district began providing lunch to students, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at four locations in town. People can drive by and pick up lunches at Sunset School, Cody High School, the Rec Center and Mentock Park.
District administrators and teachers are also putting together a plan to teach students remotely during the break. Trustees at Tuesday’s board meeting passed or updated a raft of policies to better specify how schools react and prepare in outbreaks such as COVID-19. They also reinforced support for staff.
“This is what we need,” trustee Stefanie Bell said during the policy discussion, which included some policies being revised on a rare first and final reading. “This is the fact we will do what’s needed for the health and well-being of our students.”
This follows an emergency school board meeting Sunday to close the school to students until at least April 6. At Tuesday night’s meeting the district encouraged people to watch from home to support social distancing. After confirming the Sunday decision to suspend in-person classes, trustees also approved paying classified staff during the break.
“Park 6 is dedicated to holding our hourly staff harmless in this uncharted territory,” school board chair Brandi Nelson said.
Certified staff – mostly teachers on contracts – will continue to be paid as if school were in session.
Teachers have been reaching out to students to prepare for online teaching.
“Many options have been explored including eLearning utilizing available technology,” assistant superintendent Tim Foley said in a letter to families. “The district technology team is preparing devices for your child to use at home. We will communicate the plan for picking up devices in the coming days.”
He said instructional plans are being adjusted to meet the needs of students who don’t have access to internet at home. Foley said Tuesday the first round of Chromebooks and lesson plans would be available for curbside pickup Friday for families who need them.
“It’s been challenging, but everybody has stepped up and done a ton of work to make this happen,” interim superintendent Peg Monteith said. “We’re going to give every opportunity to get work to the kids, whether they take advantage of that we can’t control.”
Spectrum and TCT are also offering free internet for 60 days.
With instruction continuing online, Nelson said the three-week closure does not take the place of spring break at this time.
“We are planning to leave our calendar as is,” she said.
Monteith said the state is prepared to give waivers for students to offset the 175 days student requirement and 185 day teaching requirement.
“As we wait, we are moving ahead with plans for continued instruction for our students,” she said. “Our admin and staff are working hard during this closure to ensure we meet our students’ needs the best we can.”
