The Park County Fair Board is continuing to review options for the fair and fairgrounds moving into next summer and future years.
In the midst of a budget crunch, county department heads and commissioners are looking for ways to save money.
That drive to save costs is still ongoing for the fair as Building and Grounds superintendent Mike Garza and fair office manager Audra Jewell weighed out which events and activities to host in the 2020 fair, and how it will be managed.
In the 2019 fair, Garza pitched an aggressive plan that cut back total employees and their hours to save costs. He said his efforts worked but came with a physical strain.
“We definitely cut it too thin,” Garza said. “Audra and I, we both had over 200 hours (worked).”
A few of the people who attended a Nov. 21 fair community feedback meeting at the Cody Library also noticed and criticized this aspect.
Garza said although they don’t plan to return to 2018 staffing and overtime numbers, employees will be added for 2020.
“We’ll realize some savings in payroll, we just won’t realize what we realized last year,” he said.
Garza said one piece of feedback he has also received is for more community-based events.
“Without having to pay the cost of a concert ticket,” he said.
He said other fairs in Weston and Uinta counties ran an ATV rodeo that was quite popular. Also, a “Ninja Warrior” obstacle course could be considered.
The demolition derby has always been a fan-favorite at the fair and 23 participants entered in this year. But Garza said after discussing with other fair managers, learned the “sport” is a dying breed. Fremont County only had 4-5 cars show up for their event this past summer, causing it to lose a substantial amount of money.
“Their derby (participant) numbers are all down,” he said. “What can we do to either preserve and support that particular event or is it (at) its’ end of life and is it time to look at other motorsports,” Garza said.
Fanfare for motorsports seems to be a constant among fair attendees, Garza said.
“They’re very expensive but we would still like to see how we could swing it,” Jewell said.
A recent motocross event was held at the fairgrounds as a fundraiser for Ethan Asher, drawing more than 50 riders and generating nearly $6,000 for the Ashers.
“It’s events like that, that we’d like to bring in,” Garza said.
One event that was not well attended in 2018 yet brought in one of the largest costs was jousting, which cost $20,000 to bring in for an evening.
In the end he said it will all come down to budget.
The Park County commissioners also tossed around the idea of possible fee changes at the fair and allowing off-season camper use at the fairgrounds at a recent staff meeting.
“If it generates revenue, that’s our job,” chair Jake Fulkerson said.
At the recent meeting, people found the fairgrounds facilities themselves mostly adequate, especially when compared to other fairgrounds around the state.
One other item of contention expressed was the quality and nature of livestock judges.
Fair participant Kelly Emery said many judges have only seen the market side of showing livestock and thus would like a bigger focus placed on judging market quality for future events. She said children should be judged most on the skills they will utilize in a traditional farm setting.
“I like to have variety – different things for qualifications (of experience),” said Emery. “We need people that can really judge both sides of our show.”
Fair board vice chair Shane Smith suggested the fair board set up a judge-selecting committee, but also said showmanship should be a top priority at the fair.
“The Park County Fair is the show industry,” Smith said. “It’s about a show side of things.”
Contact Garza at (307) 527-1830 to provide feedback or for questions.
