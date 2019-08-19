State laws on excavation projects recently changed in regards to what people need to do to dig safely and Black Hills Energy is rewarding businesses in compliance.
On Aug. 5 the company’s damage prevention coordinator Jesse Henderson surprised randomly selected construction crews that follow the new standards with free coolers. The coolers include an 811 logo and are filled with water and Gatorade.
“The Wyoming Underground Facilities Notification Act or simply put, Wyoming’s excavation laws have changed effective July 1, 2019 for the first time in almost a decade, said Jan Warren, executive director of One-Call of Wyoming. “These changes were necessary in order to meet and/or exceed National Safety standards as they relate to excavation and operators in Wyoming.”
Noncompliance with excavation laws can result in fines ranging from $5,000 for the first offense, up to $75,000 for subsequent violations.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to protect underground utilities/facilities and those residents and businesses in which they serve,” Warren said. “From planting a tree, to burying a pipeline, no matter the project if you are turning over soil you need to be familiar with the law and in compliance with it.”
According to data collected by Common Ground Alliance, an underground utility line is damaged once every six minutes nationwide because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.
“Safety is always our first priority at Black Hills Energy, and we want to help our customers stay safe,” said Shirley Welte, Black Hills Energy’s Wyoming vice president of natural gas and electric operations. “When you’re planning to dig, don’t make a judgment call, make a phone call. Call 811 at least two business days before you plan to dig.”
Visit blackhillsenergy.com for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.
