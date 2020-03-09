Park County Search and Rescue is looking for experienced spelunkers.
While the core SAR team is made up of anywhere from 25-30 volunteers, the organization is constantly on the lookout for the expertise that exists in the area.
Now its trying to find more people with caving experience.
During the recent Broken Heart evacuation, SAR, along with Cody Regional Health Wilderness Medical Team and Big Horn County SAR, were assisted by several recreational ice climbers who were in the area.
“These are exactly the experts that Park County Search and Rescue wants to know about,” spokeswoman Charla Bauger said.
The search is another way SAR is constantly evolving and training as new hazardous areas, activities and situations are identified. The wide expanse of training that the team is exposed to makes for a team of responders that can be utilized in a variety of rescue operations.
Park County has many caves, some of which are frequented by recreational cavers. Currently SAR has limited training and exposure to the field.
Along with caving, people who have a specialty skill that could be a valuable resource in the event of an emergency response, may reach out to SAR coordinator Bill Brown. These specialists are not part of the team nor are they required to meet the training and meeting requirements of the team members.
This would only be in the capacity of a potential resource in the area for emergency purposes. Call (307) 527-8718 or email him at bbrown@parkcountysheriff.net.
