The Cody School District spent just under $10,000 in the first full year of the CKA program that vets and trains certain staff who apply to carry concealed weapons in school buildings.
No information on the number of armed staff or where they are located is made public regarding the policy as part of an effort to safeguard teachers and schools.
The fiscal year 2018-19 budget concluded at the end of June and included a line for CKA program expenses at $9,838.50. The line in the budget was asked for by trustees, who otherwise required strict anonymity for the program.
There are a few different costs related to the program, one of the biggest being training. Last summer trustees approved Distributed Security and FASTER Colorado as the two companies to use depending on the number of applicants they had to train at any given time.
In its initial proposal, Distributed Security said it would cost $2,295 per attendee for 40 hours of training. FASTER Colorado came in slightly less per attendee, however if less than 10 teachers took the 24-hour training the company recommends sending them to either Colorado or Ohio for training, which would add transportation, lodging and food to the district’s cost.
Other variables like possible discounts for training could alter total costs.
The policy and regulations allow employees of the district to carry a concealable firearm on school property if they pass background checks, a psychological suitability exam and 24 hours of initial training, among other steps.
It was approved in April 2018 and is due for a comprehensive review next year.
Cody was the first school district to successfully pass a policy allowing armed staff, although other districts have since added their own policies based partly on Cody’s.
The latest big district to discuss it is Gillette, which like Cody recently competed a survey of residents showing heavy support for the proposal. The Lander School District also passed a similar policy last week.
