The Cody School District could soon have an extra layer of security that would affect all of those who enter buildings during school hours.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, transportation director and school security director Sam Hummel updated trustees on the work the staff has done to determine the effectiveness of a check-in software system that would run visitors through a quick background check.
The Raptor Technologies program is already being used in 13 state districts, including Worland and Thermopolis, while Powell has used a similar system for two years.
Superintendent Ray Schulte said having some expected issues during the transition would be worthwhile in the future.
“It’ll cause a little disruption, kind of like going through TSA was at first,” he said. “It will cause some inconvenience, but it will cause another level of security and I think most people want that – they just don’t want to be inconvenienced.”
Hummel said the goal would be to present a final proposal for use of the program at every school but Valley – which serves just two families – at an initial cost of roughly $12,000. He said while numerous staff and school representatives have already met about the system, he wanted to talk with front office personnel as they will be most directly affected by the change.
CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston recommended Raptor Technologies in a written report. He said it allows visitors to check into the main office through an ID scanner for a quick background check and then prints a visitor badge and logs the visit.
“This technology will also work with our student check-in-check-out system and tardy protocol,” Johnston wrote. “The integrated software will improve our student management systems as well as enhance our school safety measures.”
One issue is while the money could come from major maintenance funds – Schulte said the state encourages some funds to be used for security and specifically check-in systems – all that money for this year has already been used.
Hummel said due to the relatively low cost, something could be worked out.
Most trustees asked questions or weighed in on the proposal, including student trustee Danny Deming, a senior at CHS.
Hummel said the beauty of the system is it could be structured in whatever way the schools want, whether that’s requiring all tardy students to get a pass, or only those more than 15 minutes late, to allowing weekly passes for frequent visitors.
Staff could even add custody notes and protection orders to prevent an unauthorized person from picking up a student. Much of that is already being done, but Hummel and Schulte said the program would streamline it.
Trustee Stefanie Bell said while she liked many aspects of the program, the key to its success would be in how well people are trained to use it and avoid bypassing the screenings.
She also said one thing to make sure people are trained on is what happens when they have to decline someone after running the background check.
“That’s going to be an imperative,” Bell said. “It comes down to how you use system, train your people.”
Hummel said the goal is to present the proposal at the November board meeting.
