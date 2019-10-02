Yellowstone National Park smoke floating near the Northeast Entrance is not from a wildfire, but from staff burning wood debris.
This effort will continue through October and smoke will hang around for the duration.
The wood burning task is part of an overall strategic safety measure to eliminate vegetation around buildings.
This removal is expected to reduce the chance of a wildfire harming the structures.
