A fire almost certainly caused by lightning was spotted in a remote part of Yellowstone National Park the night of Aug. 3 and last week had spread to 29 acres while being closely monitored.
The Mount Washburn fire lookout first noticed the blaze not far from the Park’s East Entrance. Shoshone National Forest fire staff zeroed in on the location during aerial reconnaissance Sunday morning.
Identified as being near Pollux Peak, the fire was not considered threatening to humans, trails, backcountry camp sites or patrol cabins, and was being monitored by fire managers.
What has been labeled the Pollux Fire has produced smoke that can be seen in the Wyoming areas of Crandall and Sunlight Basin.
In anticipation that the fire could become more dangerous, Park officials were readying a protection plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.