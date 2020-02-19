The February snows in the region have a bright side, because in January few places in Wyoming had as dry a start to the year as northwest Wyoming.
Park County Homeland Security Director Jack Tatum recently received snowpack information from Jim Fahey with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
While January precipitation totals across Wyoming were 95-105% of average, they were just 60% of average in the Clarks Fork-Yellowstone/Shoshone Basin.
On the other end of the spectrum, precipitation numbers were 145% of normal over the Snake River Drainage.
Since October, precipitation across Wyoming was 90-100% of average.
Mountain snowpack across Wyoming was 100-110% of median by early February. Snowpack numbers, or Snow Water Equivalents, were the highest across basins in north-central Wyoming, varying between 130-145% of median. SWEs across basins in south-central Wyoming (Sweetwater Basin) were 70-80% of median.
Near normal (95-105%) snow-melt stream flow volumes are expected across several major basins in Wyoming. Above-average volumes are expected across a majority of the Shoshone, Laramie and Powder River watersheds. The Sweetwater and Upper Green Basins as well as portions of the Wind River Drainage are forecast to have below-normal stream flow volumes during the upcoming snow-melt season.
Wyoming reservoirs are averaging 75-85% of capacity in early February. Reservoir storages across Wyoming are above average at 120-130% for February.
