Every night before bed, Lauren Tillery and her young sons talk with her husband – their father – as he’s just getting the day started.
For the first time since they were married, Lauren and Brett Tillery will be celebrating Christmas that way, fighting through an 11-hour time difference.
Brett is serving in the Middle East with the 11th Wyoming National Guard 11th Field Artillery based in Cheyenne.
The deployment began last summer and, while the exact end date is not yet known, Lauren said she was pretty sure from the beginning he wouldn’t be home for Christmas.
She and sons Barrett, 3, and Beckett, 1, have adjusted to the situation.
Lauren said having her and her husband’s family in the area has made the situation easier, although she’s still juggling a full-time job at Canyon Therapy with raising two young boys.
“I have lots of family here,” she said. “I’ve always said it would be doable, but it’d be a whole heck of a lot different (without family). You’ve just got to deal with it – either be sad about it and make it work, or go on and do the best you can.”
So this year Brett’s parents helped the family cut down a Christmas tree in the forest to keep a yearly tradition going.
Lauren remembered to plan far in advance for her husband’s Christmas present.
“He got his Christmas present,” she said. “I had to make sure I got that out – it takes a couple weeks.”
The family even managed to send out Christmas cards wishing family and friends happy holidays and bearing two pictures, one of Lauren and the boys; the other of Brett in fatigues, standing next to a military truck dressed with a garland saying “Merry.”
It’s the first deployment for Brett, a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy. He and Lauren have been married four years and it was only a few days after Beckett’s birth that the couple knew of the deployment.
“We had been hearing about it but never got the official word,” Lauren said. “Then he got a phone call one day.”
Now video chats are the link between Brett and his family in their home on the South Fork. Lauren said while Beckett is unaware of the situation aside from recognizing his father’s voice, Barrett has some idea.
“He understands that dad is gone, knows it’s his army job and he’s needed where he is,” she said. “But he doesn’t understand it all.”
She understands.
“Nobody ever wants to hear, ‘it’s what you signed up for,’ but it is and you’re so proud of what they’re doing over there that you can’t let it bum you out too bad or life is going to be hard,” she said.
