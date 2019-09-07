Because of the moisture received over the Fishhawk Fire on Friday -- 1/4 inch of rain -- and expected moisture predicted over the next few days, the Rocky Mountain Blue Team has recommended that the mandatory evacuation for Kitty Creek and the Boy Scout Camp be lifted at noon today.
The Park County Sheriff will lift the mandatory evacuation and permit residents and owners of properties in these areas access at that time.
However, these areas are now in a “Set” (Level 2) status which means anyone in the area needs to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Under this status, residents can go to their properties to retrieve valuables or necessary items, but you must be prepared to evacuate immediately if conditions change.
Residents are still advised to relocate from the properties to shelters or with family and friends until the status in downgraded even further.
The Fishhawk Fire continues to be a threat and the status of these areas and any area near the fire could change quickly. So people are advised to continue to monitor the CodeRED system and check with the Sheriff's Office Facebook page for updates.
