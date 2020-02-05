To help pay for its new transportation facility, last fall the Cody School District subdivided its Beacon Hill property, keeping roughly 10 acres in a general business zone for its bus barn and selling 17.58 and 8.32 acre lots.
Subdivided land is intended for residential housing and unspecified commercial development.
Kip Thiel Construction bought undeveloped property to the west that borders a residential neighborhood. Thiel has said he plans to build single-family homes at least on some of the land he bought at a November live auction.
Harold Musser of Musser Bros. was bid winner of subdivided commercial land to the north. His business now owns open land from the north boundary of the school property to the Powell highway.
He’s owned undeveloped property from the intersection of Beacon Hill and the Powell highway since the mid-1980s. But he’s not yet found the right fit for that property, nor does he have definite development plans for the property in the near future, he said.
It may be his son or even grandson who end up completing the final development, he said.
“But that is OK with me,” he said.
In the past, he has done several specific build-to-suit office and commercial projects, Musser said.
In addition to its position, uncluttered condition and scenic views, the property, which can be served by city utilities, has a large sewer main, a large city water main and large electrical capabilities along with fiber optics provided by TCT and CenturyLink.
“I am looking forward to developing all of this property in a way that will be a positive influence on the eastern entryway into Cody,” Musser said.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
