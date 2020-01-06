The West Park Hospital Board spent the bulk of its last meeting of the year approving new and replacement equipment and software for the hospital.
A commitment to lease a BrainsWay Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Unit will mean Cody is the only health care system in Wyoming other than Casper to have such a unit.
A Deep TMS unit was first used to treat depression around 2011. Since then BrainsWay, an Israeli company with international operations, has developed treatments for obsessive–compulsive disorder, a mental disorder in which a person feels the need to perform certain routines repeatedly or has certain thoughts repeatedly.
The device is also clinically proven to treat psychiatric and neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis and strokes.
While the hospital board on Dec. 11 agreed to lease a unit for treatment of depression only, the investment has been considered over the past four years.
The first-year lease of $53,942 comes with an option to buy the unit after one year for $155,000. Associated costs include marketing and training.
According to one scenario that factors in Medicare reimbursement, 15 patients undergoing an average of 31 treatments, or 465 sessions total, could lead to $98,000 in revenue, resulting in an estimated $27,623 in net profit for the first year.
Dr. Hart recognized by CRH
Dr. Gary Hart was recognized as Cody Regional Health’s employee of the month during the Dec. 11 West Park Hospital Board meeting.
The hospital’s first chief medical officer, who retired in November, will continue as wound care medical director.
A national search for a CMO was conducted three years ago when hosptial leadership determined WPH had become big enough to add the position.
“We hit a home run with (Gary) being in the position of CMO,” said Doug McMillan, CEO. “He’s been a great resource for the staff, he’s worked with physicians and been a great advocate for the medical staff, and with him we have achieved so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.