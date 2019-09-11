Up to 50 burros and wild horses that have undergone lessons in being gentle with people will be up for adoption, Sept. 13-14, at the Wyoming Honor Farm.
The adoption itself, under the auspices of the Bureau of Land Management and the Honor Farm near Riverton, will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, with gates opening at 8 a.m.
The animals will be available for preview viewing Sept. 13, 1-3:30 p.m. There will also be a training demonstration at 1:30.
Horses and burros made available were gathered on Wyoming public lands. The program linking the honor farm and BLM has been operating for more than 30 years. The horse and burro gentleness training is all performed by inmates.
Horses adopted will have had initial training with saddles and yearlings will be halter started. Burros will be trained somewhat in human interaction.
All animals will be current on vaccinations, de-worming and Coggins tests. Those hoping to leave with a horse or burro must use stock or slant-load style trailers.
Two additional adoptions are scheduled in Wyoming, Sept. 20-21 on the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch in Lander and Sept. 27-28 at the Deerwood Ranch near Laramie.
For more information about the adoption program, call 866-468-7826, visit blm.gov/whb, or contact wildhorse@blm.gov.
The goal of thinning the wild herds and placing animals into private care is to protect the overall health of the horses and burros and the public rangeland.
