An employee at the Triangle Cross Boy’s Ranch is being charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the fourth degree.
Zachary Dieterle, 23, was arrested April 22 at the ranch in Clark. Triangle Cross is a Catholic-based program for troubled male youth, owned by Jerry Schneider. The facility is certified and licensed by the State of Wyoming.
Triangle Cross’ attorney, Colin Simpson, said the ranch had no comment.
In his arrest report, Dieterle’s occupation is listed as direct care. His Facebook account also lists him as a direct care worker, who hails from San Antonio, Texas.
Due to the confidentiality of the case, no information is available on the alleged victim.
In Wyoming, fourth degree sexual abuse of a minor is defined as when the accused is engaged in sexual contact with a victim who is either 16 or 17 years old, and the actor occupies a position of authority in relation to the victim.
Dieterle could face up to five years in prison for his alleged crime.
