With the new decade upon us, the Park County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents write out the year 2020 when signing and dating any and all legal documents.
Writing “20” for the year 2020 could lead to potential fraud as this makes the year easily modified. For example, Jan. 5 if written 01/05/20 could easily be modified to 01/05/2019 or 01/05/2021. For your protection, the sheriff’s office recommends not abbreviating the year.
“Criminals are always looking for ways to take advantage of people,” Sheriff Scott Steward said. “Although not intended as legal advice, this cautionary tip could potentially save you some trouble down the road.”
