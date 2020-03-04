(AP) – Republican mega-donor Foster Friess has decided not to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.
Doing so would shift focus away from his ongoing efforts to promote government spending transparency, school safety and other issues he feels are important, Friess said Monday.
“I believe my most significant opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming is by enlarging the efforts of Foster’s Outriders,” Friess said in a release.
Friess, 79, is a wealthy investor and philanthropist from Jackson Hole. He reached his decision after a “listening tour’’ of Wyoming that included stops in Cody, Casper and Cheyenne.
Friess’ decision continues to leave former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis the only prominent Republican running to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.
