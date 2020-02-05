With an $81,510 land purchase finalized, the Park County Animal Shelter is prepared to break ground this spring for a new facility, estimated to cost $2 million.
Groathouse, serving as construction manager, has set a May-November timeline, said Ken Markert, PCAS Board president.
Bid opening is expected to take place in April for the facility, which will go on 3.46 acres about 250 feet east of the current building on the north side of the Greybull Highway. The lot at 5537 US 14-16-20 is near the Cody KOA and sits between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Arrow Avenue.
The plot was created through the City of Cody subdivision process, and then advertised according to a formal bid process. PCAS submitted the sole land bid, which met the $81,510 minimum.
The bid was opened Dec. 4, the council voted to accept the offer on Dec. 17, and on Jan. 7, council members authorized Mayor Matt Hall to sign a real estate contract for the land purchase of $81,510.
Securing the land is a final step dating back to a process started in 2013 when PCAS began raising money for shelter improvements.
Markert first approached the city about obtaining extra land to expand the pet shelter around 2014-2015. In January, he expressed appreciation for the city’s help and support.
“It has gone really well,” he said. “We really appreciate what the City of Cody has done.”
Prior to the purchase, the animal shelter had leased the commercial property containing its current building from the city since February 1998 for $25 per year.
After approving a two-lot minor subdivision but before advertising the animal shelter lot for sale, the city extended the lease through October 2054. This temporary measure provided the PCAS assurance it would have the land long term.
Although the city owned the land, it was considered part of Yellowstone Regional Airport. Therefore, before the PCAS could consider ownership, permission from the Federal Aviation Administration and the airport board was needed to release the land.
Ultimately, permission was obtained. According to an agreement to release the land from FAA jurisdiction, proceeds must go to YRA.On Feb. 4, the council approved transferring $81,510 in sale proceeds to the airport.
The subdivision process reconfigured the property from a north-south tract to east-west. Both subdivided lots are zoned for industrial use, which does not have zoning standards for building setbacks, building height, minimum lot area, minimum lot width or maximum lot coverage.
Lot 2 remains under city ownership and subject to FAA and YRA management. It contains the flashing beacon on Beacon Hill and is the future site of the city’s $3 million Beacon Hill water tank.
Todd Stowell, city planner, said there are no other planned improvements there.
Access to the animal shelter is now directly off the Greybull Highway, and drivers will access the new facility and the city water tank lot from Arrow Avenue.
Shelter support comes from donations
Each year the Park County Animal Shelter helps 500-600 animals. Some are lost pets returned to their owners. But most are put up for adoption.
The animal shelter cares for animals, feeds them, vaccinates, treats medical needs, sterilizes and manages their adoption.
Aside from the $2 million building project set to start this spring, it costs $200,000 each year to run the shelter. Most financial support comes from donations, including assistance from the city and county.
Recognizing it relies on services provided by PCAS in managing stray animals in Cody, the city grants the animal shelter $45,000 per year, or $3,750 per month, for operations.
