Float fishing the lower Shoshone River through the winter is among the area’s perks Phillip Bowman has discovered since moving to Cody nine months ago.
“It’s great to know it’s available here most all year long,” he said.
The Michigan native is a die-hard angler who doesn’t let frigid temperatures stop him from grabbing a warm jacket and waders to fly fish for trout.
It wasn’t an abundance of outdoor recreation offerings alone that prompted him to apply for the city public works director job. After 22 years working in private, county and municipal sectors, Bowman saw the position as a chance to merge his technical expertise with public administration.
“I’d been looking for an opportunity to move further away from pure engineering and more into a management and oversight role,” he said.
Bowman was a city engineer for McCall, Idaho, when he accepted the Cody position. He and wife Ellen Hayes immediately put their house up for sale and started packing, excited to make Northwest Wyoming home.
In the past, Hayes’ expertise in environmental science with a water quality focus has found her working for municipalities as well – most recently in Boise, Idaho, and Northglenn, Colo., a Denver suburb.
She now works at the Cody Rec Center where she finds enjoyment interacting with local people and learning about the community, Bowman said.
He said they feel welcomed and are happy to be here.
“There are a lot of positive aspects,” he said. “We’re really pleased with the decision.”
The couple are outdoor enthusiasts and especially like river activities, he said. Rafting, mountain biking, snow skiing and snowshoeing are among their pursuits around Cody so far.
Having settled into the public works office in City Hall, Bowman said he finds the combination of technical challenges, project management and staff oversight satisfying.
Civil engineering wasn’t his first choice though. Bowman grew up on a dairy farm and as a teenager was active in 4-H and FFA. As a farmer strong in math and science, designing John Deere or Case equipment as an ag engineer seemed a logical career path.
But after spending a summer internship at a civil engineering firm and realizing there were better job prospects after college in civil engineering, he switched majors at Michigan State University.
“It’s been a really good fit for me,” he said.
The public works department is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of city infrastructure and other public services that include water, sewer, electricity, garbage, streets and recycling.
It’s his job to provide a vision and direction for the department and its employees. Their mission to provide services to residents and visitors alike is a duty he emphasizes to staff.
“We do our best to hear concerns and address them when possible,” he said.
While public works cannot resolve every issue to people’s satisfaction, they will at least explain why something is done in a particular way.
“Hopefully, we can give a better understanding of what we’re up against,” Bowman said.
If nothing else, discussions with citizens often result in a new perspective or ideas for improvement, he said.
Ensuring the city adequately provides the level of services people expect takes a leader proficient in grant writing, budget management, public relations, creating bid specs and communicating with contractors in addition to other skills.
If a water main bursts, the recycling baler breaks, streets flood or a snowstorm hits, he’s the frontline mitigator and problem-solver.
Much of Bowman’s day is made up of meetings. He spends considerable time with the city planner reviewing site plans and subdivision applications.
The plan review process is a team collaboration, he said. Input from division superintendents on general public works components such as streets and sanitation service is important because once a developer finishes a residential subdivision, the city is responsible for infrastructure upkeep.
“We want to make sure developments are done in the best way for long-term operations of the facilities we’re taking over,” he said.
When he assumed the job in mid-October, Bowman inherited a number of major projects from Steve Payne, who retired in June 2018.
“I’ve worked hard to get up to speed on projects going through design and the start of construction,” he said.
Those include a $6 million Phase 2 sewer lagoon expansion, a new water tank and pump station on Beacon Hill and a city-wide Americans With Disabilities Act pedestrian ramp project.
He continues to identify and prioritize areas needing maintenance and upgrades. For example, after a spring rain storm flooded parts of Cody, Bowman took a tour with the streets superintendent to assess Cody’s storm drainage system.
With any identified deficiency comes the question of funding.
“The challenge is to find funding needed for streets, drainage, sidewalks and curb ramps,” he said.
Having completed his first department budget for the City of Cody, Bowman described the process as challenging.
“We made cuts to a few projects, especially street improvements and storm drainage,” he said.
Still, Cody’s new public works director is keeping a positive outlook.
“I’m really excited about the (job) opportunity and what we’re able to do and the team I’m able to work with here, and I hope to continue to do good things and move Cody forward,” he said.
Well, Mr. Bowman has been a breath of fresh air. Putting up with the chicanery and bias from the previous regime that was aimed at contractors and the regular public alike...the current roster is doing fair and friendly job for ALL citizens of Cody
