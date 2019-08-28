Wyoming Public Media’s Wyoming Sounds began airing in Cody on 89.1 FM on July 22.
Wyoming Sounds is dedicated to helping listeners discover new music and many well-known favorites. The 24-hour service was made possible by funding from the Guthrie Foundation. The full-power signal, KNWT, was passed to WPM by Northwest Community College in 2017.
KNWT 89.1 is now up to full power of 16,500 watts at a new site on McCollough Peak. Wyoming Sounds broadcasts from the Wyoming Public Media studios in Laramie.
Wyoming Sounds’ format has an emphasis on singer-songwriters and a wide variety of styles including acoustic, folk, rock, blues, soul, reggae and world music.
It adds elements of Americana along with Wyoming and regional musicians. It provides a platform for the growing music scene happening across the state and collaborates with many Wyoming artists, organizations and events.
The service is dedicated to helping listeners discover new music with a significant portion of the playlists reserved for up and coming artists. It features many well-known favorites hosted by current announcers Anna Rader, Grady Kirkpatrick, Paul Montoya, and Micah Schweizer, as well as other hosts.
