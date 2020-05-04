Kennedy Brown, 13, was in tears during her dinner Saturday night, and it wasn’t because her meal was too spicy. They were tears of joy upon getting to see her friend, Kaitlin Ennist, 12, again.
“I’m not sad, I’m happy,” she said.
It was the first time their parents had seen each other as well since the quarantine restrictions were put into place.
The Brown and Ennist families were a small slice of the contingency of those who took advantage of Cody’s restaurants being able to serve outdoor dining again over the weekend, due to a variance approved for Park County by the State health officer.
Kennedy’s mother Sophie Brown said it was a welcome contrast to the cards, puzzles and garden work that had been occupying their time.
“It was boring,” Kennedy said.
On Saturday, at least six Cody establishments took advantage of the opportunity to offer dining under sun-baked skies.
Gasthaus Cardi, owned by Chuck and Ricki Struemke, was the first restaurant to take advantage of the variance, opening its beer garden within an hour of the variance’s being approved early Friday evening.
“It was so nice last night, it’s so nice to be back in business,” Ricki said.
Per tradition, the restaurant hosted a maypole dance to open the summer season with the Struemkes’ grandchildren taking center stage.
Customer Carol Armstrong was one of those who took in a sip of wine on the German restaurant’s patio Saturday amid mild spring weather.
“People were ready,” she said. “I’m so happy to be out in the fresh air.”
Torrie VanPelt, an employee at Zapata’s said the Mexican eatery was busy Friday, and when it opened to the public Saturday that didn’t let up, as its wooden deck was filled, and the business served nearly 300 plates in one day.
“The local support has been awesome. People are so excited so that’s good,” VanPelt said.
The variance does require that tables be spaced six feet apart with only up to six people at each table, preferably of the same household. Chuck Struemke said he had to use a tape measure and reorganize their front patio to make this happen.
All staff are required to wear face coverings and disposable gloves when handling items while serving food or clearing tables. Gloves are to be changed before going to a new table.
VanPelt said it can become quite toasty under the face mask while running in between tables and grabbing hot plates from a steaming kitchen.
The Silver Dollar Bar was also packed on Saturday through Sunday afternoon.
But for restaurants that do not have outdoor dining spaces, the variance does little to help. Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County public health officer, said restaurants could work with their municipality to set up sidewalk seating, but for most that would mean only 2-3 tables outside.
“You don’t make money from 25% occupancy,” said commissioner Jake Fulkerson on KODI radio Friday.
On Saturday night, no Cody business that did not have a deck or patio for dining had any impromptu dining yet offered, but Bubba’s Barbecue did reach out on Facebook to ask its customers if they would support such a venture.
Julie Cocchia, owner of the Cody Steakhouse, said it would not be profitable for her business to pursue this, but also said business has remained steady despite having to rely on takeout orders.
“It’s been going good,” she said.
County staff are already working on a second variance, with suggested guidelines from the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, that would request indoor seating under certain limitations to be unveiled around mid-May, if the State has not already allowed such practices by that point. Cocchia said she is anticipating this timeframe for opening her business back to the public.
Chuck Struemke said he thinks many customers are still afraid to go out, despite the ease of restrictions. Armstrong agrees.
“Fiddlesticks, that’s not America,” she said.
