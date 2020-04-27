The City of Cody will start its Thursday free yard waste collection program May 7.
For areas where there are no alleys and street space is limited, the city provides 95-gallon roll-out containers.
In addition to household trash service, customers with designated roll-out containers receive one yard waste pick-up each Thursday, May-October. The program provides a separate container for grass, mulch and leaves, which are placed on the street edge or in the designated painted location for cul-de-sacs, before 7 a.m.
Call (307) 587-2958 to reserve a container for the service. The city will provide roll-out assistance for qualified disabled and elderly residents.
In July of 2014, the city began offering a yard waste collection program to roll-out customers.
Because the green yard waste collected in the containers is delivered to a local farm for composting, people participating in the program are asked to use chemical products approved for residential lawn care.
Unlike commercial grade products, these chemicals will often break down in just a few days or weeks.
