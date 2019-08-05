image

Dennis Klingbeil enters the Park County Courthouse for his trial on Monday.

 Photo by Lauren Modler

Dennis Klingbeil enters the Park County Courthouse for his trial on Monday. Klingbeil is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife Donna Klingbeil, at the couple’s Wapiti ranch in August 2018. The trial could last up to two weeks but District Court Judge Bill Simpson has indicated previously he only expects it to last about a week. The criminal jury trial will be the first in Park County since 2017 and is the first murder trial since 2001.

