Hair salons will be allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions due to Gov. Mark Gordon’s new health order, leading to plans on how to handle business while still trying to maintain public health.
“There will be a limited amount of people allowed in the salon, no people waiting inside,” said Monica Paul, owner of Hair Affaire & 11th Street Spa. “For us, we’ll probably have our stylists wearing masks, make sure our customers are feeling well before their appointment and we have cleaning solutions that we use after each station is used.
“We’re trying to maintain the perfect amount of safety when we open, for the sake of our stylists and customers.”
Many other salons are planning on similar procedures and are keeping with the guidelines released by Gordon. Amy Lawrence, owner of Belle Mia Salon, said that they were planning on following all of conditions, placing special emphasis on the presence of children.
“For no reason, will anyone accompany another client into the salon unless it is a parent accompanying a young child who is scheduled for a haircut,” Lawrence said. “Also, we understand children are not in school right now, but unfortunately they are not allowed to come with parents to their appointments, and parents with multiple children with appointments at one time will have to wait outside with the other children. This may be inconvenient, but it is what it is.”
In addition to face coverings – advised for customers as well – staff and patrons are also expected to be screened prior to their shifts or appointments, and records must be kept, including names and telephone numbers, for the purposes of COVID-19 tracing in case of spread.
Many businesses are working to get those with canceled appointments rescheduled first, so many salons are going to expect full schedules on the day they open. Abby Krubeck, owner of Pink, a day prior to the release of the guidelines, said that as soon as she familiarizes herself to the rules, she’ll be getting a plan to get her patrons all rescheduled.
“We have over 150 clients to get rescheduled that we have had to cancel, these last six weeks having been mandatory closed,” Krubeck said. “Hopefully we will know the game plan soon so we can prepare and get clients rescheduled. It has been a very difficult time for all of the small business to be closed and still provide and pay for our needs.”
While this reopening won’t be a return to normal, hairsdressers are ready.
“It’s going to be a change, but we have to do what’s best for us and our clients to stay healthy,” Lawrence said.
